Shots fired near Vicente Fernández memorial gathering in Hollywood

A suspect was taken into custody after shots were fired Sunday evening near where people were gathered to remember singer Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, CBS Los Angeles reports. Dozens of people were gathered around his star.

The station says shots were fired at 6:25p.m. from an apartment complex.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a person's arm holding a handgun from an upper story window across the street from Fernández's memorial. One of the bullets hit the glass door of a shop.

"I was in the middle of the street when it happened, and I just heard the six shots, and then I looked up, I saw the flash from the gun, and then, right away, he went inside his balcony, and closed the door and closed the blinds," witness Brian Trujillo told reporters.

"It looked like a handgun," one woman said.

Los Angeles police swarmed the area, setting up a perimeter, and placed several officers on roofs of surrounding buildings.

The suspect was found on the fourth floor of the building and taken into custody, police said. His name wasn't immediately released.

No injuries were reported.

The shooting wasn't related to the nearby Fernandez vigil, police said. There was no word on a motive.