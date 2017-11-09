Pence vows fast Air Force review of its error on Texas church gunman

The Air Force review of mistakes that enabled the Texas church gunman to buy his firearms will be finished within days, Vice President Pence said Wednesday before meeting with victims and their families.

We've learned the names of all 26 people killed Sunday. They include Crystal Holcombe, three of her children, and Crystal's unborn baby, nicknamed Billy Bob by the family.

With a warm embrace, Pence thanked Stephen Willeford, the man who shot at gunman Devin Kelley Sunday and interrupted his killing spree, reports CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann.

"Standing in this place is very humbling to me. Every American has been inspired by the heroes of Sutherland Springs," Pence said.

Pence also promised to work with Congress to ensure that court martials are properly reported. Kelley received a bad conduct discharge in 2014 after his conviction for domestic violence. That should have barred him from purchasing firearms, but the Air Force never told the FBI.

Ronald Corrigan says he's angry with the Air Force.

"There will be a day of reckoning, but it's not today," Corrigan said.

Corrigan's brother Robert, a decorated 30-year Air Force veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, was killed Sunday along with his wife, Shani.

"Shani was a real inspiration. He loved his wife more than anything in the world," Corrigan said.

Torie McCallum lost four family members. Her sister-in-law, Crystal Holcombe, and three nieces and nephews, Emily, Megan and Greg Hill.

"I just find solace that they were all together," McCallum said. "There were just so many babies in there. Watching them take person after person out was so heartbreaking."

On Wednesday, Apple revealed investigators haven't asked it for help unlocking the gunman's phone. Had they done so in the first 48 hours, the company would have suggested using the gunman's fingerprints on the touch ID feature.