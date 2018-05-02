Vice and Tom Arnold to launch "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes"

NEW YORK — Tom Arnold is partnering with Vice Media to launch a television show about President Donald Trump's past. Vice Media said Wednesday that it is starting production on a new series with the comedian called "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes."

With the infamous "Access Hollywood" outtakes as an inspiration, Arnold says he wants to look for other material left in the president's past and probably in entertainment company vaults.

In 2016, Arnold claimed he had access to damning tapes from "The Apprentice" of Mr. Trump using racist and derogatory language, and that he would eventually release them. Later, he also claimed he had tapes in his possession but said journalists were "on top of this," perhaps implying that they would be the ones to reveal the footage.

The Viceland cable network, where the show will air, describes the series as "All the President's Men" crossed with "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Arnold announced it on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, saying, "Nobody thought I could ever be an investigative journalist, but then again, nobody thought Donald Trump could be president. Let's hope this marks the end of both our new careers." Stern is in possession of some intriguing Trump tapes of his own, based on his past appearances on the DJ's raunchy show.

Interestingly enough, one of Hollywood's most vocal Trump supporters is Arnold's ex-wife, Roseanne Barr.