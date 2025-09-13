Veronica Beard: Two women, one vision, and the jacket that changed their lives

In the bustling heart of Manhattan, the women behind the luxury fashion label Veronica Beard are running a brand that has become synonymous with modern American style. And in a twist of fate, they share more than just their company; they share a name.

Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard first met at a wedding, where they were seated next to each other. That day, Swanson Beard made two important connections.

"I met my husband and my work wife all at that wedding," she told CBS Saturday Morning with a laugh.

Their their lives began on opposite coasts: Miele Beard grew up in North Caldwell, New Jersey, raised by a single mother, while Swanson Beard was raised in California as an heir to the Swanson frozen-food fortune. The two became sisters-in-law when they married brothers. As their families grew, so did their careers. Swanson Beard pursued fashion, while Miele Beard thrived in finance. What the women shared was a passion for style.

"Since I was four years old, that's been my dream," said Swanson Beard. "Fashion was the greatest expression of yourself. You could wake up and be whoever you wanted to be."

For Miele Beard, even on Wall Street, what she wore was a statement of confidence and authority in a male-dominated environment.

Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard. CBS Saturday Morning

But when it came to dressing for work, both women noticed something missing: a staple piece that could anchor a modern woman's wardrobe. Their answer was inspired by history. In the 1840s, detachable shirtfronts known as "dickeys" gave men the appearance of a full shirt beneath their waistcoat without the bulk. Reimagining that idea, the duo designed a tailored blazer with an interchangeable insert.

In 2010, their namesake label, Veronica Beard, was born, along with its now-iconic Dickey Jacket. The early days were anything but glamorous. Swanson Beard set up a makeshift showroom in her apartment, juggling young children and a dog, while Miele Beard announced mid-launch that she was pregnant with her fifth child. Between the two, they had eight children and a fledgling business.

Their breakthrough came with Saks Fifth Avenue, which gave the brand its first major retail platform. From there, Veronica Beard rapidly grew, and today boasts 42 stores worldwide, including a flagship location on Madison Avenue in New York City.

"It was the most thrilling moment of our career," Swanson Beard said of the store opening. "It was the physical manifestation of all of our hopes and dreams."

The Dickey Jacket. CBS Saturday Morning

Fifteen years later, the brand has evolved into a full lifestyle label, offering ready-to-wear, denim, shoes, and handbags, while still promoting the power of a great blazer.

"We love the idea of the uniform being your blazer with jeans," said Miele Beard. "Get your best pair of jeans, throw on a white tank and a jacket, and you're done. You've just elevated your style."

The Dickey Jacket remains the brand's signature piece. When Gwyneth Paltrow featured it on Goop, the Beards knew they had made it.

"For us, that was like being on Oprah's list," Swanson Beard said.

Beyond fashion, the duo is committed to giving back. Their philanthropic initiative, Veronica Beard Gives Back, supports causes including Feeding America, the American Heart Association, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Their mission resonates with the women who choose their clothes. Recently, Katherine, Princess of Wales wore a Veronica Beard dress to announce she had completed her cancer treatment.

"She could have chosen a power suit to say, 'I'm strong,'" said Swanson Beard. "Instead, she chose something feminine and earthy. I was so emotional about it."

At its heart, Veronica Beard is more than a label; it's a mantra.

"We always say our battle cry is 'make it happen,'" Swanson Beard explained. "For us, being the clothes on a woman's back when she's making it happen is the greatest thing in the world."