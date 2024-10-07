Watch CBS News
Verizon wireless customers experience second outage in one week

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Verizon has confirmed that it experienced its second outage in one week Monday, leaving some of its wireless customers unable to complete calls made to landlines.  

"Some Verizon Wireless customers experienced a short service disruption when calling landlines this morning. The outage lasted for a few minutes and is now resolved," Verizon said in a statement to CBS News. 

The service disruption came exactly one week after a nationwide outage left many customers unable to make calls for most of the day. 

Wireless network outage for Verizon customers across the U.S. 01:19

During the first outage, wireless customers reported having no service. They were able to use their phones in SOS mode, which allows them to make emergency calls, including to 911, by connecting to other carriers, according to Apple.

On Monday, Verizon user complaints to tracking site DownDetector.com spiked around 8:00 a.m. ET, with nearly 7,000 customers reporting issues making wireless calls across U.S. cities. 

"Your call cannot be completed as dialed," was the message customers heard, according to users based in Syracuse, New York; Pontiac, Michigan; Boston, Massachusetts and other locales across the U.S.  

