Government provides some details about deportation flights in response to judge

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer provided new details about the Trump administration's deportation flights of alleged gang members, but continued to argue the government had a right to reject a judge's order directing the planes to return to the U.S., even if they were already in the air.

According to a sworn declaration by Robert Cerna, the acting field office director of ICE's enforcement and removal operations, the two planes "departed U.S. territory and airspace before 7:25 p.m." on Saturday — 40 minutes after D.C. District Chief Judge James Boasberg verbally ordered the planes to be returned to the U.S. during a hearing Saturday evening.

The government reiterated Tuesday that because the planes were over international waters and airspace by the time the judge ordered them to turn around, Boasberg no longer had jurisdiction over the migrants.

Attorneys for the Trump administration had also argued in a hearing on Monday that Boasberg did not have authority to redirect the planes because the judge had not put his order demanding the planes to return to the U.S. in writing. The judge responded that his order applied to the planes, regardless of where they were in the air.

Cerna said the government's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to justify the removal of alleged Tren de Aragua members was signed Friday evening, a day before the flights were publicly announced on Saturday by the White House.

His testimony is part of a court-mandated series of responses to Boasberg, who was frustrated by the government's lack of details on the flights and deportation operations during the hearing on Monday. The rest of the answers Boasberg requested are likely to remain private because of "operational issues," a Justice Department attorney told the court, declining to provide the court with this information publicly.

Those details are likely to include whether additional planes have left the U.S. with alleged Tren de Aragua gang members, a timeline showing when the flights took off from the U.S. and landed in El Salvador and a count of remaining members of the gang in U.S. custody.

Cerna's sworn testimony did not provide all of this information, though he noted that 54 members of Tren de Aragua are in detention in the U.S., and approximately 172 are on the non-detained docket, which means they are not being detained by the government as their immigration proceedings continue. There are also approximately 32 are in criminal custody who have active detainers — that is, ICE has asked that they be held for up to 48 hours after they're scheduled to be released.

Despite Boasberg's ruling, 261 people were deported to El Salvador Saturday, 137 of whom were removed under the Alien Enemies Act over alleged gang ties, a senior administration official said.

The judge's ruling responded to a federal civil lawsuit against Mr. Trump and other administration officials filed Saturday by five Venezuelan men in immigration custody in Texas and New York local jails.

Boasberg's ruling prevents the deportations of the plaintiffs and migrants for 14 days.