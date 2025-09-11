Alleged drug-smuggling boat from Venezuela was turning back when hit, sources say

Washington — An alleged drug-trafficking boat that was destroyed last week by the U.S. military appeared to be turning around when it was hit, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The individuals onboard saw the military aircraft overhead and then attempted to turn back before the U.S. repeatedly hit the boat, one of the sources told CBS News.

The New York Times first reported the development.

President Trump said last week that the strike killed 11 people. The administration has claimed that the vessel coming from Venezuela was operated by the Tren de Aragua gang, which has been designated by the White House as a foreign terrorist organization.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement to CBS News on Thursday, "The President acted in line with the laws of armed conflict to protect our country from those trying to bring poison to our shores."

On Thursday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said none of those killed were members of the gang.

"They openly confessed to killing 11 people," he said on state television, according to a translation from Reuters. "We have done our investigations here in our country and there are the families of the disappeared people who want their relatives, and when we asked in the towns, none were from Tren de Aragua, none were drug traffickers."

When asked for a response to the Venezuelan minister, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell suggested the words of an "illegitimate narco-terrorist regime" should not be taken at face value. He reiterated the administration's assertion that the U.S. military would act to stop any drug traffickers in international waters or the western hemisphere.

"This strike sent a clear message: if you traffic drugs toward our shores, the United States military will use every tool at our disposal to stop you cold," Parnell said in a statement.

The Pentagon did not respond to a question about whether the boat was turning around before it was hit.

Facing questions about the legal justifications, including from lawmakers, the White House notified Congress last week that it believed the president was acting within his constitutional authority to order a strike on the boat.

"I directed these actions consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to my constitutional authority as commander in chief and chief executive to conduct United States foreign relations," the Sept. 4 notification said.

Mr. Trump also noted the potential for further military action.

"It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary," he said. "United States forces remain postured to carry out further military operations."