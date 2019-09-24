Disney's theme parks will start serving hundreds of vegan options

Disney World is known as the "happiest place on Earth" – and it's about to make vegans even happier. Disney announced its two U.S. theme parks will start serving plant-based options at all of the major restaurants within the parks.

Hundreds of new plant-based options will be added to menus at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, according to Disney Parks.

Hundreds of restaurants in Disney World and Disneyland will have more plant-based options starting this year. Handout / Getty Images

Before the addition of vegan and vegetarian-friendly meals, herbivores had to fend for themselves. A "Vegan Disney World" blog outlined all the vegan food options within the Disney Parks – from "Dole Whip" to "Revolutionary Meat Loaf," a Impossible Burger-based loaf served at the Liberty Tree Tavern in the Magic Kingdom.

According to the "Vegan Disney World" guide, vegans did have many food options within the parks, including vegan pizza in Animal Kingdom and a mushroom "lobster-style" salad in Epcot. But with Disney adding of hundreds of new dishes, vegans will no longer have to scour blogs to find good food.

Disney will denote the new plant-based options with a green leaf icon on menus. Disney World will start to see more of that plant icon this year, and Disneyland will see more plant-based options in 2020, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

CBS News has reached out to Walt Disney World for more information on the new initiative for more plant-based options.