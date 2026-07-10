Watch CBS News
Politics

Vance family to rent home in Virginia countryside

By
Olivia Rinaldi
Olivia Rinaldi
White House reporter
Olivia Rinaldi is a White House reporter at CBS News. She covered President Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and was previously an associate producer for "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" and a broadcast associate for "Face the Nation." She is based in Washington, D.C.
Read Full Bio
Olivia Rinaldi,
Nicole Sganga
Nicole Sganga
Homeland Security and Justice Correspondent
Nicole Sganga is CBS News' homeland security and justice correspondent. She is based in Washington, D.C., and reports for all shows and platforms.
Read Full Bio
Nicole Sganga

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Washington — The Secret Service has been providing security measures to accommodate an additional residence for Vice President JD Vance and his family in Middleburg, Virginia, two senior law enforcement officials confirmed to CBS News.

Sources familiar with the decision say the rental property would supplement — not replace — the official vice presidential residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. Middleburg is roughly 40 miles from the capital and is well-known for its hunting and horses. 

Since the Vance family moved into the vice presidential residence at 1 Observatory Circle, they have made several upgrades, including a new fence for the 72-acre property and the addition of a new chicken coop. 

Vance and his wife, Usha, have three young children, and are expecting their fourth this summer.

Middleburg has been home to previous presidential retreats. Former President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline built their Wexford retreat in the Virginia countryside near the town. Ronald and Nancy Reagan later rented the estate during the 1980 campaign. 

NBC News first reported that the Vance family was considering leasing a property in Middleburg.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue