Second lady Usha Vance announces she is pregnant with fourth child

Washington — Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child.

"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the pair announced in an Instagram post. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."

The vice president and second lady expressed gratitude to military doctors who have cared for their family, as well as their staff.

JD Vance and Usha Vance met while they were students at Yale Law School and married in 2014. They have three young children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

Before her husband was selected as President Trump's running mate, Usha Vance worked as a lawyer for the firm Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. She clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts on the Supreme Court and Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.