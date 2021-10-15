Vaccination requirement for foreign travelers to U.S. begins November 8

Foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S. beginning November 8, according to a White House official.

The Biden administration is announcing the official start date of the new policy Friday. Fully vaccinated travelers will still need to show a negative test taken within 72 hours of traveling. The policy applies to both those traveling by plane and over land from Canada and Mexico.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has notified airlines that all Food and Drug Administration approved and authorized vaccines, as well as those authorized under emergency use from the World Health Organization, will be accepted. The CDC and other federal agencies will be providing more information ahead of November 8.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz on Friday.

The Biden administration had already announced the new vaccine requirement, but hadn't given a date. The new requirement means fully vaccinated travelers from countries that had been restricted, like the United Kingdom, will be able to travel to the U.S.

International travelers who are fully vaccinated won't be required to quarantine upon their arrival in the U.S., the White House has said previously. Unvaccinated Americans returning to the U.S. from abroad will need to show proof of a negative test taken within 24 hours of travel.

