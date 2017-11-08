Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Texas church shooter

The secretary of Veterans Affairs is not mincing words about Texas church gunman Devin Kelley's military service.

"He served in the Air Force. But he was dishonorably discharged. I do not consider him a veteran," Secretary David Shulkin told "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell. "I consider him a criminal. And while I don't know the motivation why anybody would do such a horrific act, and whether there was a component of mental illness, I consider this an evil man who would do what he did."

O'Donnell spoke to Shulkin Tuesday at a VA medical facility in New York and asked about the role his agency might have played in preventing the shooting.

"The VA does not care for dishonorably discharged people who have left the service," Shulkin said.

"So he wouldn't have been able to seek mental health help at the VA," O'Donnell said.

"No. One of the first acts that I did as secretary, is that I extended mental health services to those that were other-than-honorably discharged," Shulkin said. "But when you're dishonorably discharged, as this gentleman was, it's because you've committed a crime and really did something horrific. So we do not take care of them in the VA system. And frankly, people who have worn the uniform don't wanna be associated with people like that."