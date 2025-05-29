Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News

Major USDA cuts cripple food banks, school food programs in North Carolina

By
Janet Shamlian
Janet Shamlian
Correspondent
Janet Shamlian is a CBS News correspondent based in Houston, Texas. In a career that spans three decades, Shamlian has covered many of the biggest national and international stories of our time.
Read Full Bio
Janet Shamlian

/ CBS News

USDA cuts cripple North Carolina food banks
USDA cuts cripple food banks and school food programs in North Carolina 02:22

Durham, North Carolina — At Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, the food is as fresh as can be because most of it comes from local growers. 

"We receive local shredded carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, because we feel that we need to support people in our own communities," Jim Keaten, who runs the nutrition program for Durham Public Schools, told CBS News. 

Keaten said the school district's produce comes from local growers under a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that was cut by the Trump administration.

"Immediately, my thoughts were, what are we going to do?" Keaten said of his first response when he learned the program funding had been cut. "Because these are the funds we use to provide local foods to kids."  

In March, the White House cut two federal programs that provide just over $1 billion in annual funding to school districts and food banks nationwide. It slashed $660 million in funding to the Local Food for Schools program, and another $420 million to the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement, which goes to food banks and other local groups. 

The impact is being felt in every state, including North Carolina, where CBS News followed the trail of food and funds to assess the impact of the cuts. One of the growers providing food to schools is Pine Knot Farms in Hurdle Mills, about one hour's drive from Riverside High School.  

Linda Leach-Hughes, co-owner of the farm, said last year it sold $150,000 in produce to local schools. She calls the sudden loss of revenue "devastating."  

"If we do not have this extra income coming in to help local folks in the community, then we will have to lay folks off, we can no longer employ folks," Leach-Hughes told CBS News.

Pine Knot Farms also provides produce to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Amy Beros, the food bank's president and CEO, said its share of lost aid from the cuts is now at about $2 million.

"I don't understand," Beros said. "We're facing one of the worst hunger crises in decades, and now we're going to increase the need even more. The access to this food makes them not have to choose between the life-saving medicine they need and food for that month."

The concern over who gets fed is especially felt by those who grow it.

"How are you going to make America great again if you're taking food out of the mouths of babies, senior citizens, nursing homes, rehab centers, hospitals, all of these agencies that are dependent on federal dollars?" Leah-Hughes asked. "How are you going to make America great again?"

Aimee Picchi contributed to this report.

Janet Shamlian

Janet Shamlian is a CBS News correspondent based in Houston, Texas. In a career that spans three decades, Shamlian has covered many of the biggest national and international stories of our time.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.