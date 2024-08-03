U.S. women's soccer team narrowly beat Japan with extra time goal in Olympics quarterfinals

A goal from Trinity Rodman in the 105th minute was the difference between the U.S. and Japan in Saturday's hard-fought women's soccer Paris Olympics quarterfinal.

The U.S., who went into their first knockout march undefeated and outscoring opponents 9-2 at the Paris Games, found it difficult to break down a compact Japanese defense. They were uncharacteristically plagued with errant passes and missed opportunities.

Trinity Rodman of the United States, top, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the quarterfinal women's soccer match between the United States and Japan at the Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard / AP

Rodman's goal to the top of the far post came as time in stoppage time in the first extra period. She fell to the field as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration.

It was Rodman's third goal of the tournament. She nearly scored again in the second extra period.

Japan had two good chances in quick succession in the first half. Mina Tanaka's attempt was smothered by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher before Miyabi Moriya blasted a shot from about 12 yards that went over the goal.

Japan's Aoba Fujino chases as Crystal Dunn of the United States clears the ball during the quarterfinal women's soccer match between the United States and Japan at the Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard / AP

It was a tight match between familiar opponents. Japan defeated the United States in the final of the 2011 Women's World Cup. The next year, the Americans beat Japan in the 2012 Olympic final for the gold. The title in London would be the last of a record four gold medals for the United States in the Olympics.

The Americans won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games after a loss to Canada in the semifinals. Japan fell on home soil to Sweden in the quarterfinals at the COVID-delayed tournament.

The United States also defeated Japan at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Carli Lloyd scored three goals within the first 16 minutes and the U.S. went on to win 5-2.

Former U.S. women's national team stars Megan Rapinoe and Mia Hamm, as well as rapper Snoop Dogg, were among the fans at a packed Parc des Princes.

Former U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe attended the women's soccer match between the United States and Japan at the Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard / AP

The U.S. will face either Germany or Canada in the semifinals. The U.S. beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage.