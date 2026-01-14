U.S. reduces some personnel at airbase in Qatar amid U.S. threats to target Iran

The U.S. is withdrawing a small number of personnel as a "precautionary measure" from a major U.S. airbase in Qatar, a U.S. official tells CBS News. The step comes amid President Trump's threats to target Iran for killing anti-government protesters in a brutal crackdown.

The Al Udeid airbase in Doha, Qatar, is the forward operating headquarters for U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces across the Middle East. The reduction comes as Iran has already threatened to retaliate against any U.S. military action by targeting U.S. troops.

President Trump said in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Doukoupil that he will take "very strong action" if the regime starts to hang protesters in response to the massive demonstrations.

CBS News reported earlier this week that the president has received briefings on a wide array of military and covert tools to target Iran beyond conventional airstrikes. Such measures could include cyber and psychological operations that could occur simultaneously with traditional military force.

The precautionary drawdown at Al Udeid comes as the president weighs options and watches for what Iran's response might be.

Reuters first reported the U.S. military was reducing its presence at the base.

The military similarly withdrew personnel at Al Udeid last summer around the time of the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities. Following that bombing, coined Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran retaliated by targeting Al Udeid with about a dozen ballistic missiles. Nearly all of the missiles were intercepted and no one was hurt in the attack, partly because of the reduction of troops.

Map shows location of the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine in a press conference following the attack last June said the U.S. military had reduced to "a minimum force posture" across the region, including Al Udeid. Most personnel had moved off the base, leaving only a handful of soldiers.

In general, Al Udeid is the largest U.S. base in the Middle East with about 8,000 to 10,000 U.S. troops.