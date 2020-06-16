U.S. Open will be held in New York City this summer without fans, Governor Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the U.S. Open will be held this summer in New York City without fans. The tennis tournament will take place from August 31 to September 13 in the borough of Queens, as scheduled.

The U.S. Open is held each year in New York City, which earlier this year became the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States Tennis Association "will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation," Cuomo tweeted.

Cuomo made the announcement at his daily coronavirus briefing. He said the state yesterday had its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations – 1,538 – since March 20.

"I am so proud of what the people in this state have done," he said.

The state is now allowing hospitals, as well as group homes, to accepts visitors at their discretion, according to Cuomo.

