Remains of crew members in crashed U.S. Navy jet found near Washington's Mount Rainier, Navy says

The remains of the two crew members in a U.S. Navy jet that crashed near Mount Rainier in Washington state have been found, the Navy announced Sunday afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers," said Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of the aviators' Electronic Attack Squadron, in the press release.

"Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators. ... We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased."

Ganci said they could not identify the missing crew until 24 hours after their families had been notified of their status.

The jet – an EA-18G Growler aircraft – was carrying two crew members when it went down during a routine training flight Tuesday, the Navy said in a previous statement.

The wreckage of the crashed jet was spotted at about 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time by aerial search crews on a mountainside east of Mount Rainier on Wednesday after a widespread multi-day search.

The search took place near Mount Rainier, a towering active volcano that is blanketed in snowfields and glaciers year-round. Search crews battled remote terrain and tough weather.

The jet was based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in northwest Washington.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

A file photo of a Boeing EA-18G Growler. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The crashed jet is part of Electronic Attack Squadron 130, which boasts being the oldest electronic warfare squadron in the Navy.

According to the squadron's website, the EA-18G Growler's sensors and weapons "provides the warfighter with a lethal and survivable weapon system to counter current and emerging threats."

Last December, a Navy surveillance plane overshot a runway at a military base in Hawaii and splashed into Kaneohe Bay, but all nine aboard were uninjured.

