U.S. Marines, Japanese and Australian troops will train together amid heightened concerns over China

U.S. Marines will take part in joint training with Japanese and Australian forces in northern Australia, the three countries' defense ministers announced Sunday as they expressed concern about a spate of confrontations with China's increasingly assertive military.

Australia's acting Prime Minister Richard Marles hosted U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen for talks in Darwin, Australia.

The trilateral amphibious training between Australia, Japan and the U.S. Marine rotational force in northern Australia will begin in 2025 with Exercise Talisman Sabre. Australia will also join Exercise Orient Shield in Japan for the first time next year.

"Recognizing the critical role the trilateral partnership plays to uphold regional stability, we commit to trilateral policy coordination and to consult each other on regional security issues and contingencies," they said in a joint statement.

In their statement, the three defense ministers reiterated "serious concern" about destabilizing actions in the East and South China seas including "dangerous conduct" by the Chinese military against Philippine and other vessels from the region. China claims the South China Sea almost in its entirety.

"We reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," they said, adding that it is "important that all states are free to exercise rights and freedoms consistent with international law."

The ministers also urged the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military harassment with frequent drills around the island.

Marles, who is also Australia's defense minister, said following talks with his Japanese counterpart in September that both nations looked to ways to build greater familiarity between their forces. One of the "obvious opportunities" was for Japan to participate in activities during the U.S. Marine rotation in Australia, he said Sunday.

"Having a more forward-leaning opportunity for greater training with Japan and the U.S. together is a really fantastic opportunity," he said.

Asked if the increased military cooperation would anger Beijing, Marles said the decision was about building "the best relationships possible with like-minded countries, with our friends and with our allies."