128 million Americans under heat advisories as scorching temperatures break records

About 128 million Americans from Louisiana to Maine are under heat advisories Wednesday amid a severe heat wave impacting much of the U.S. But some are expected to get some relief starting Thursday.

Dozens of record high temperatures were set Tuesday across the Northeast.

Triple-digit temperatures hit tourists and New Yorkers alike on Tuesday as Central Park set a record high temperature for June 24 of 99 degrees.

"It feels like an armpit out here," New York personal trainer Marvin Martinez said.

A couple visiting New York City from Georgia said they shortened their sightseeing, taking frequent breaks at their hotel. A young girl said she was trying to stay cool by turning up the air conditioning and "going into different stores to get more AC."

Boston broke its record daily high by six degrees, reaching 101 degrees on Tuesday. Some construction workers were forced to leave their jobs early.

In Norfolk, Massachusetts, two firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion after battling a house fire.

Farther south in Charlotte, North Carolina, fans hoping to enjoy a club World Cup soccer match were faced with a different opponent — the sweltering sun.

"You just gotta grin and bear it and deal with it and stay hydrated," said Matthew Jackson, a Florida resident at the match.

The Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, issued a "Black Flag Warning," canceling all non-essential outdoor physical activity. It felt like 103 degrees in the area Tuesday.

And the excessive heat is creating a strain on the power grid. Tens of thousands of people were without electricity on Tuesday.

Future forecast

CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan said temperatures are expected to be 10-20 degrees above average Wednesday before a cold front brings some relief to the Northeast. The cold front will bring a chance of severe storms.

The Southeast is expected to continue to see above-average temperatures Thursday.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, June 25. CBS News

Map shows storms in the forecast for Wednesday, June 25. CBS News

High temperature forecast for Thursday, June 26. CBS News

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.