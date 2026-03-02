3 American F-15 jets "mistakenly shot down" by Kuwait but all crew safe, U.S. military says

Three American F-15 fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait in a "friendly fire incident," the U.S. military said Monday, but there were no casualties.

The Air Force fighter jets were "mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses," CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that "all six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition."

The jets were flying in support of Operation Epic Fury and crashed in Kuwait amid attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones that the U.S. and its regional allies have been racing to intercept.

CENTCOM said the Kuwaitis acknowledged this incident and that it was grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in the ongoing operation.

Kuwait's defense ministry said earlier on social media that several U.S. warplanes had crashed in Kuwait. A ministry spokesperson said authorities launched search and rescue operations and evacuated the crews to hospitals, adding that they were in stable condition.

The jets were downed on the third day of the Iran war — a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation that Israel has dubbed Roaring Lion and the U.S. is calling Operation Epic Fury. Iran has retaliated with missile attacks directed at Israel and Arab neighbors in response.

U.S. Central Command said Sunday that three American service members have been killed and five others were seriously wounded. CBS News learned the casualties were among American personnel based in Kuwait.

The Iranian Red Crescent says 555 people have been killed in Iran.

President Trump said Sunday the joint military operation will continue "until all of our objectives are achieved," which could be up to four weeks.