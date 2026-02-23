Watch CBS News
Some U.S. Embassy staff in Beirut ordered to leave amid escalating regional tensions

By
Margaret Brennan
Margaret Brennan
Moderator, "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan;" Chief foreign affairs correspondent
Margaret Brennan is moderator of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on CBS. Based in Washington, D.C., Brennan is also the Network's chief foreign affairs correspondent and a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes. Additionally, she appears regularly on the "CBS Evening News," leading coverage from Washington when news breaks on the political and foreign affairs fronts.
Read Full Bio
Margaret Brennan,
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Jacobs,
Olivia Gazis
Olivia Gazis
Olivia Gazis covers intelligence and international security matters for CBS News. Twice Emmy-nominated, she has traveled worldwide with the secretary of state and contributes reporting on intelligence, foreign policy and other security topics across CBS News broadcast, radio, online and streaming platforms.
Read Full Bio
Olivia Gazis,
Charlie D'Agata
Charlie D'Agata
Senior national security correspondent
Charlie D'Agata is CBS News' senior national security correspondent. He was previously a senior foreign correspondent and has spent more than two decades covering international news for CBS.
Read Full Bio
Charlie D'Agata,
Seyed Rahim Bathaei
Producer
Seyed Rahim Bathaei has been CBS News' producer in Tehran, Iran since 2009.
Read Full Bio
Seyed Rahim Bathaei,
Haley Ott
Reporter
Haley Ott is the CBS News Digital international reporter, based in the CBS News London bureau.
Read Full Bio
Haley Ott

The State Department has ordered some staff in the U.S. Embassy in Beirut to begin to leave Lebanon, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

A senior State Department official said the move is a temporary measure and applies to non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members. The embassy is still operational and core staff remain in place, the official said.

"We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel," said the official.

The order affects about 50 embassy staff, a regional official said.

The move comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with the buildup of U.S. military assets in the region.

The Iranian proxy group Hezbollah is a militia and political party in Lebanon.

President Trump said last week that he was weighing conducting a limited strike on Iran if the government did not agree to a deal. Indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran are due to start in Switzerland on Thursday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to travel to Israel in the coming days, according to a State Department official, who added that Rubio's schedule "remains subject to change." Multiple sources familiar with the matter said Rubio has rescheduled the date of his visit to early next week.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry rejected the notion of negotiations continuing after any sort of military action, limited or otherwise.

"Does it make sense that they strike against us and we keep negotiating with them?" Esmail Baghaei said.

