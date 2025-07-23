U.S. cruise passengers in Bermuda accused of having large quantity of drugs, including powerful opioid

Authorities in Bermuda said Tuesday that they arrested four U.S. cruise ship passengers who are accused of possessing drugs and intending to distribute them on the island.

Police said in a statement that the suspects had a "significant quantity of illegal drugs," including cannabis and the synthetic opioid carfentanil, which experts say is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is used to tranquilize elephants.

"Even tiny amounts can be deadly," said acting Detective Superintendent Derricka Burns. "This seizure may have prevented a potential tragedy."

The suspects also were accused of possessing vape pens and suspected THC gummies.

Bermuda police said security officers aboard a Carnival cruise ship had detained the suspects. They were arrested upon their arrival to the wealthy British overseas territory located in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Police did not provide additional details. Carnival said in a brief message that it complies with all applicable laws and regulations.

"We follow a zero-tolerance drug policy," the company said. "We also advise our guests that they can be personally subject to local law enforcement actions."

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, carfentanil is a white, powdery drug that "closely resembles other substances like fentanyl or cocaine, but its danger far exceeds that of nearly any other opioid on the street."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths involving carfentanil increased approximately sevenfold — from 29 deaths from January to June 2023, to 238 deaths from January to June 2024. Carfentanil has now been detected in 37 states.