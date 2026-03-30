Apparent Apache helicopter flyby at Kid Rock's Tennessee house prompts Army investigation

Washington — The Army said Monday that it has launched a review after singer and rapper Kid Rock shared a video to social media that appears to show a pair of Apache helicopters flying outside of his Tennessee house.

Major Montrell Russell, a spokesman for the Army, said in a statement that it is aware of the video that purports to show the AH-64 Apache helicopters operating near Kid Rock's house, located near Nashville.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," Russell said. "An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found."

Major Jonathon Bless, a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division, said the command has opened an investigation "to review the circumstances surrounding this activity."

"The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations," he said in a statement. "We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously."

Kid Rock posted the videos to his social media accounts Saturday. In one post, a helicopter is seen hovering outside of his house while he stands poolside next to a replica of the Statue of Liberty and salutes the pilots before they fly away.

"God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her," the singer wrote in a post on X accompanying the first 26-second-long video.

In a second, shorter video also shared to social media, Kid Rock is seen from a different angle pumping his fist at the first helicopter outside of his house. A second helicopter then appears to fly past.

Seen on the video is a sign for the "Southern White House," the 27,000 square-foot home that Kid Rock built outside of Nashville several years ago, according to a 2022 Fox News clip.

It's unclear why the helicopters hovered outside of the singer's home and what they were doing in the area. Demonstrators participated in "No Kings" rallies across the country, including in Nashville, on Saturday in protest of President Trump. Kid Rock is an ally of the president and visited him in the Oval Office last year.

"Our pilots do regularly fly routes outside the Fort Campbell area," Bless told CBS affiliate WTVF. "We just don't know if it was incidental or if it was deliberate."