U.S. service member dies after suffering injury at UT San Antonio football stadium

A member of the U.S. Air Force was injured and later died after an incident at the University of Texas at San Antonio football game on Saturday.

The incident took place during a pregame ceremony, before the official kickoff, when the service member fell while rappelling from the ceiling of the Alamodome stadium, CBS affiliate KENS reported, citing witnesses. The service member landed near the middle of the field after falling, a KENS photographer said, according to the news station.

Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs issued a statement saying that the service member — assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2 — was injured at the stadium and died at a local hospital. CBS News has reached out to Nellis AFB for additional comment.

The incident is under investigation.

The game, between the UTSA Roadrunners and Navy Midshipmen, still took place on Saturday. Afterward, the university issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight's football game."

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues," the statement said. "We recognize that members of our campus community may be emotionally affected by this incident and are activating wellbeing services to support our faculty, staff and students."