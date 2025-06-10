U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of notorious cartel leader's sons who led faction accused of feeding rivals to tigers

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on the two fugitive sons of incarcerated Mexican Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and announced a reward offer of up to $10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the men.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Archivaldo Ivan Guzman Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar who are believed to be currently located in Mexico.

Guzman's other sons - Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez - are currently incarcerated in the United States. In May, federal prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty for Joaquin Guzman Lopez if he's convicted of multiple charges in Chicago.

Sanctions were also imposed on a faction of the Sinaloa cartel known as the "Chapitos," or little Chapos, which has been identified as a main exporter of fentanyl to the U.S. as well as a regional network of Chapitos associates and businesses based in Mazatlan, Mexico, that allegedly engage in drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering.

In 2023, prosecutors unsealed sweeping indictments against dozens of members of the Sinaloa cartel, including the brothers. According that indictment, the Chapitos and their cartel associates used corkscrews, electrocution and hot chiles to torture their rivals while some of their victims were "fed dead or alive to tigers."

"Los Chapitos is a powerful, hyperviolent faction of the Sinaloa Cartel at the forefront of fentanyl trafficking into the United States," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement Monday.

According to federal prosecutors, El Chapo smuggled mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over 25 years. He was convicted in 2019 on multiple conspiracy counts and sentenced to life in a U.S. prison.

"At the Department of the Treasury, we are executing on President Trump's mandate to completely eliminate drug cartels and take on violent leaders like 'El Chapo's' children," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Mexico's foreign relations office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

David Saucedo, a Mexican security analyst, said that offering financial rewards and to protect witnesses has been an important tool employed by the U.S. government in recent years. In some key cases against cartel leaders, up to 20% of the U.S. law enforcement have obtained has been through such payouts, Saucedo said.

"People inside the criminal organization betray their leaders and turn into informants," Saucedo said. "It's this money, this ambition that authorities in the United States are using to break apart narcotrafficking organizations in Mexico."

It's a strategy that was employed by the Biden administration and now is being used under Trump as authorities attempt to crack down on Mexican cartels.

The Sinaloa Cartel, through various incarnations, is Mexico's oldest criminal group, dating to the 1970s. One of their most lucrative businesses in recent years has been the production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths each year in the U.S. The Trump administration in February labeled the Sinaloa cartel a foreign terrorist organizations.

Also on Monday, a Mexican national convicted of cocaine trafficking was sentenced to over 19 years in prison for directing an international drug trafficking conspiracy, the Justice Department announced. According to court documents, Jorge Humberto Perez Cazares, 41, "used violence to protect his narcotics shipments and worked with a close affiliate of the co-leader of the Sinaloa Cartel."