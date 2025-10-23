Nearly 1 in 5 urinary tract infections linked to contaminated meat, study finds

Nearly one in five urinary tract infections in a group of patients in Southern California were linked to E. coli from contaminated meat, a four-year study found. And researchers say the problem could be occurring across the United States.

The researchers found 18% of the more than 2,300 urinary tract infections, or UTIs, in the study — published in the mBio journal on Thursday — were linked to E. coli strains found in meat samples from grocery stores in the same area. The meats most commonly found to test positive for E. coli were turkey and chicken, followed by pork and beef, the study found.

UTIs are common infections that happen when bacteria enter the urethra and infect the urinary tract, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They disproportionately affect female and elder patients, the CDC said.

"Urinary tract infections have long been considered a personal health issue, but our findings suggest that they are also a food safety problem," Lance B. Price, senior study author and professor at the George Washington University, said in a news release. "This opens up new avenues for prevention, especially for vulnerable communities that bear a disproportionate burden."

People living in low-income areas had a 60% higher risk of foodborne UTIs compared to those in wealthier neighborhoods, according to the study.

Though the reasons for the strong correlation between poverty rate and foodborne UTIs are unclear, the authors say possible factors include inadequate food safety regulations, poor retail conditions and improper food handling and hygiene practices.

Price added these findings show why there should be more investments, not less, in research about the social determinants of health.

"Your risk of infection should not depend on your ZIP code," Price said.

Until more strict measures are put in place by meat producers and regulatory agencies, the authors of the study advise consumers exercise caution when handling raw meat to prevent infection.

"Preventive steps, such as thorough handwashing, avoiding cross-contamination, and ensuring proper cooking of meat products, are essential to reducing exposure," the authors wrote.