United Airlines unveils Polaris Studio suites for premium travelers. See inside the cabin.

United Airlines is adding some extra bells and whistles to its new Boeing fleet.

The Chicago-based company announced that its Boeing 787-9 planes will offer a larger selection of premium seats as well as new suites, dubbed "United Polaris Studio."

Positioned at the front of the business class section, the Polaris Studio suites will include a host of luxury amenities for travelers who are willing to dish out more money for the premium experience. Among the offerings are skincare kits, flatbed seating with ottomans, champagne service, and exclusive dining options including "curated food and drinks," according to the United website. Also included are wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity and 27-inch screens.

The Polaris Studio suites will include a host of luxury amenities for travelers willing to dish out more money for the premium experience. United Airlines

United Polaris Studio seats will also be 25% larger than standard United Polaris seats and come with privacy doors, the airline said.

United stock was up 2.9% in early trading, following the announcement of the luxury interior upgrades. United posted its best quarterly performance in five years earlier this year, raking in $13.2 billion in first-quarter revenue.

Standard United Polaris seats — the tier below the new studio suites — will also see some upgrades, including 19-inch screens and sliding doors.

United Polaris Studio seats will be 25% larger than standard United Polaris seats and come with privacy doors, the airline said. United Airlines

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft will have 99 premium seats total, the highest of any in United's fleet and the highest percentage among U.S. carriers, according to the airline. That number includes seating in 8 United Polaris Studio and 56 United Polaris business class suites.

This nose-to-tail transformation comes as the luxury travel sector continues to balloon. Demand for luxury tourism and hospitality is expected to grow faster than any other travel segment, according to a 2024 McKinsey & Company report.

United's elevated cabins will "take international flying to new heights," said Andrew Nocella, EVP and chief commercial officer at United in a statement.

This rendering shows the Boeing 787-9's new interior, which will have 99 premium seats total, according to United Airlines. United Airlines

The first international flights planned for the new Boeing aircraft will take off from San Francisco and travel to Singapore and London in 2026.

"All of United's future 787 deliveries will get United Polaris Studio suites and Elevated interiors, and the airline expects about 30 of these planes to join its fleet by 2027," the company said in a statement.

The airline industry has been under increased scrutiny in recent months after an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter over the Potomac River in February, killing everyone aboard both planes.

Newark Airport, which has hundreds of departures each day, has also made headlines in recent weeks after multiple air traffic control outages disrupted travel. United Airlines limited flights to and from the New Jersey airport amid the problems.