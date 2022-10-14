United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport

A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident.

United Flight 1930 was heading from Chicago to Miami on Friday morning when the bird strike happened, the airline said. The pilot declared an emergency in a radio transmission to air-traffic controllers.

A video posted to Twitter showed the plane flying overhead as popping noises are heard.

Is this plane ✈️ that just took off from @fly2ohare ok @united ?

The engine was popping; 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ahYlHCLG5f — Ruehs’ pieces (@JustinRuehs) October 14, 2022

"We do see smoke and fire coming out of the left," a pilot on another flight told an air-traffic controller in a radio transmission.

After the plane landed safely, passengers were taken back to the gate, and they were booked on a different Miami-bound aircraft departing Friday afternoon, United said.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident.