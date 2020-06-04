Nearly 2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Some 1.9 million Americans applied for unemployment aid in the week ending May 30, while another 623,000 applied for a special jobless aid program for the self-employed, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The numbers show that job losses from the coronavirus may be easing as states continue to reopen businesses.

Applications for aid have been declining for the last two months, indicating the worst of the coronavirus-related job cuts have likely passed.

Despite these signs of improvement, the level of unemployment remains at historically high levels. Since mid-March, some 44 million workers have applied for jobless aid. Nearly 30 million people were receiving aid through all unemployment programs as of May 16, the most recent data available. That's a drop of about a million from the previous week.

"The situation might be improving, but only ever so slightly," Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab, said in a statement.

On Friday, the government is expected to report that the economy lost 8 million jobs in May, on top of 20 million lost in April. Unemployment could approach 20%.

The job cuts reflect an economy that was seized by the worst downturn since the Great Depression. Most economists foresee unemployment remaining in double digits through the November elections and into 2021.

With reporting by CBS News' Irina Ivanova.