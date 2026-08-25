Former senior Russian official warns "unknown sources" could attack U.K. factories making drones for Ukraine

Kyiv — Russia's former Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov warned Monday that factories in Britain producing drones for Ukraine could be targeted by "semi-military" or "unknown" forces in response to the U.K.'s expanding military support for Kyiv.

Fedorov told the BBC's Newsnight show on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was under pressure from public opinion and the Russian media to take action against Britain.

"Something might happen with enterprises, with factories, which are producing drones for Ukraine," he told the BBC. "They could be attacked — not by Russia, but from unknown sources."

He said he could not "exclude 100% that there might be some semi-military" action, noting the possibility of cyberattacks — also by "unknown sources, not official level, of course" — or unspecified political measures against Britain.

His comments came after an agreement was announced by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham this week, during a visit to Kyiv, that will see the U.K. provide Kyiv with classified technology to manufacture a British/French-designed cruise missile in Ukraine.

An official with the British Houses of Parliament stands next to a drone that is part of a display of technology developed by Ukraine and the U.K. in Speaker's Square at the Houses of Parliament, in London, March 17, 2026. Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty

The U.K. has supplied Ukraine with British cruise missiles since 2023, but the new agreement should enable Ukraine to start manufacturing a French SCALP missile, which contains British components, domestically.

In recent attacks on Russia, Ukraine has used its own cruise missiles, called the FP-5 or Flamingo, made by domestic defense manufacturer Fire Point. The French cruise missile, which is known for its accuracy according to the Missile Threat project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), could allow Ukraine to expand attacks on more protected targets, such as Russian command posts.

Fedorov's remarks on Newsnight came after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the U.K.-Ukraine agreement, accusing Britain on Monday of becoming increasingly involved in the war. Peskov said Russia's military was gathering information about where the French missiles could be produced in Ukraine, so the facilities could be targeted.

Last week, Russia's embassy in London accused Britain of escalating the conflict after Russian officials claimed U.K.-made drones were used in Ukrainian strikes inside Russia. The embassy warned that increased British involvement would carry increased consequences.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham (2nd from left) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2nd from right) look at a Ukrainian drone as they view Ukrainian equipment and meet Ukrainian personnel during Zelenskyy's visit to HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, on the south coast of England, July 27, 2026. Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP/Getty

Britain has significantly expanded its drone support for Ukraine. In April, the British defense ministry announced a support package including at least 120,000 drones to be delivered to Ukraine this year, including long-range strike, reconnaissance and logistics drones.

Speaking Monday in Kyiv, Burnham said the U.K. would continue providing Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself.

"This is the moment to keep up the pressure on Russia, the moment to squeeze their ability to fund this illegal war," he said. "Ukraine has been Europe's protector — not a drain on our security, but the front line in keeping Europe safe."