Ukraine says it regained full use of Starlink, after more than a week of disruption

Ukraine's military has regained full use of Starlink satellite links for its drones and other fast-moving equipment, the defense minister said Saturday, ending speed restrictions that Ukrainian officials said had disrupted front-line operations for more than a week.

The Defense Ministry's monitoring systems in Ukraine reported stable connections on objects traveling faster than 250 mph, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara told reporters.

The limitations placed on Starshield - SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service and the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and communication - last week alarmed the country's military and government officials, with commanders reporting lost drones and disrupted missions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awaits the arrival of Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo outside the Mariinskyi Palace, Kyiv, Ukraine, October 22, 2026. Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The restoration comes as U.S. envoys launched a new push to end the war. Russia agreed Wednesday to resume three-way negotiations with Washington and Kyiv next month. On Friday, Kyiv and Moscow also agreed to a localized ceasefire brokered by first lady Melania Trump around Oleshky, a war-ravaged, Russian-occupied town in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

The episode added to tensions between Kyiv and Washington, a relationship already strained by President Donald Trump's reported deal with Moscow on Russian diesel imports, which Ukraine viewed as a betrayal.

Khmara credited "direct dialogue" and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's diplomacy with Washington, adding that the outcome mattered most "for our front, for the military, the work of drones, logistics and communications."

Zelenskyy on Friday said Ukraine was still experiencing Starlink and Starshield speed limits.

Questions have persisted since last week about who ordered the interruptions to the Elon Musk-made satellite internet system that Ukraine has relied on for years to counter Moscow's attacks.

Trump has maintained that he didn't make the call, while also saying Musk should not be blamed, but on Tuesday CBS News reported the CEO of SpaceX was behind the disruption.