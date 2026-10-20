Musk chose to restrict Ukraine's access to SpaceX satellite network, sources say

A decision by Elon Musk led to restrictions on Ukraine's use of SpaceX's satellite communications network, people familiar with the matter told CBS News.

The satellite service, which is used for drone operations, hitting certain targets and protecting sites in Ukraine, was slowed significantly last week.

Musk held multiple conversations with administration officials leading up to the order, the sources said. He wanted clarity on the president's thinking on the matter. Musk has expressed distaste with his company being seen as profiting from the continued war between Russia and Ukraine.

It's not clear how Musk's order to curtail service was executed.

Musk licenses SpaceX's Starshield technology to the U.S. government. He said last week the U.S. controls who can access the technology and what level of service those users receive.

"Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk, the world's richest person, wrote on X.

Musk did not reply to a request for comment. CBS News has reached out to the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on Musk's order.

The temporary restrictions came as a surprise to some officials inside the administration, who said neither Mr. Trump nor the Pentagon specifically ordered any limits meant to deliberately disrupt drone operations and battlefield communications.

Mr. Trump said Monday he was seeking details on who ordered the slowdown.

"I don't know who it was, but I'd like to find out," he said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the Pentagon has not manipulated the service.

"We haven't pulled anything back. There are terms of service that ultimately need to be complied to. And that's where Starlink has the option to make those decisions, but nothing's changed from our view. We haven't made any directives or anything like that," Hegseth told reporters, adding that "we wish the Ukrainians, obviously, success."

Zelensky told NBC News on Sunday there were still limits on Ukraine's Starshield service.