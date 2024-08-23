Ukrainian troops tell CBS News why small, cheap drones are vital to the incursion into Russia's Kursk region

How Ukraine is using drones to attack targets inside Russia

On the Ukraine-Russia border — CBS News met the troops of Ukraine's 117th Territorial Defense Brigade in the eastern Sumy region as they prepared for another trip to the front line. Their mission is to support Ukraine's military operations inside Russia's Kursk region.

The forces were preparing another drone for a one-way mission — its deadly payload: a grenade attached with cable ties. The simple weapon cost only about $400 to assemble, but it would soon be hunting multimillion-dollar targets.

Private Igor piloted the drone on a test run, but on real missions he can watch someone's final moments on his small screen, and he admitted that it can feel personal.

A member of Ukraine's 117th Territorial Defense Brigade assembles an explosive drone in the country's eastern Sumy region, as the unit supports Ukraine's military operations inside Russia's Kursk region. CBS News

"It's emotional," he told CBS News. "But I understand that we chose the right path."

Drones have played a major part in the war — for both sides — since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The small, unmanned aircraft now play a vital role in Ukraine's surprise offensive, as troops seize ground inside Russia's western Kursk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the incursion is part of a new Ukrainian tactic aimed at creating a buffer zone inside Russia to prevent attacks on Ukraine, and even to turn the tide in the war as his troops struggle to hold the line elsewhere on the long front.

Russia claimed Friday, for the second time this week, that Ukraine had tried to hit Kursk's nuclear power station with a drone attack, decrying what it called "nuclear terrorism." The Russian Ministry of Defense said it shot down three drones headed for the plant.

Ukrainian officials didn't immediately comment on the allegations, which came just days before the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency, the IAEA, is due to visit the plant in Kursk. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has appealed for restraint from all sides to avoid a potentially catastrophic nuclear accident. He's issued many similar warnings and appeals over the last two years, as Russian forces have occupied Ukrainian nuclear plants and missiles and drones have landed near the facilities.

Sergeant Alex, who leads the Ukrainian drone unit that brought CBS News right to the Russian border, said the weapons are hugely important to his country not only because they're cost effective, but because they are "far more effective and precise than artillery."

A small drone with an explosive attached is flown during a training operation by members of the Ukrainian 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, in the Sumy region, on Ukraine's border with Russia, in August 2024. CBS News

That makes units like his prime targets for Russia's own drones, and Moscow has more of them. That, according to the troops, makes the most important job on the team that of Private Victor. He drives them to and from the front line, and it's not unusual for their vehicle to be chased by Russian drones.

Asked what goes through his mind at such moments, he said: "Nothing."

"Speed and professionalism are the most important," Victor said, adding that they also hoped continuously for no breakdowns.

A screengrab from video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows Russian forces launching an attack with a Lancet explosive drone on Ukrainian forces at the border area near Russia's Kursk Oblast, Aug. 12, 2024. Russian Ministry of Defense/Anadolu/Getty

On an average day, the brigade said they would conduct as many as five search-and-destroy missions targeting Russian armor, vehicles and troops.

"We always have a single mission," Sergeant Alex told CBS News. "Destroy the enemy."

It's an enemy they are now fighting on Russian soil.

The Biden administration has pledged about $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine. Officials said Thursday that the latest package will include counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems.