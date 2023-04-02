"Ukraine is not the 51st state:" Marjorie Taylor Greene opposes U.S. support for the war

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told 60 Minutes she believes, "The United States needs to be pushing for peace in Ukraine, not funding a proxy war with Russia."

The outspoken and often controversial Georgia congresswoman was profiled by 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl for Sunday's broadcast.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Greene voted in favor of a March 2022 House Resolution backing the people of Ukraine. She says her support ended there.

Greene told Stahl she opposes the U.S. providing financial aid and weapons for Ukraine.

"Ukraine is not the 51st state of the United States," she said.

When pressed by Stahl about if it is right to reward Russia with land that belongs to Ukraine, Greene replied she is only focused on her work for the American people.

"It's not about what's right and wrong in Ukraine because we're the United States of America," Greene said. "We have mud all over our face, Lesley. We're $31 trillion in debt. We're not defending our own border. We're ignoring our own people's problems."

Greene told 60 Minutes she initially ran for Congress in 2020 because she was frustrated by the lack of GOP support for then President Donald Trump during his first two years in office when the party controlled the Senate and House of Representatives.

An intense critic of the Democratic Party, Greene has become a Republican firebrand who often blames the media for how she is portrayed, including in the video below.

Greene's influence in the GOP has continued to grow since the Republicans retook control of the House in 2023. She currently serves on the Committee on Homeland Security, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

You can watch Lesley Stahl's full report on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene below.