McConnell and GOP senators visit Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senators Susan Collins, John Cornyn and John Barrasso traveled to Kyiv to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The U.S. Embassy tweeted about the senators' visit to Ukraine Saturday and posted video of their meeting with Zelenskyy.

"Welcome to Ukraine," the translated tweet addressed the senators. "We are together with Ukraine."

The senators travelled to Ukraine days before the Senate is expected to pass a $40 billion package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The bill has broad bipartisan support and has already been passed by House.

This was the latest recent trip by top U.S. officials to the war-torn country. Last Sunday, first lady Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine, meeting with the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and visiting with Ukrainian children who have been displaced by the war with Russia. Biden crossed the border from Slovakia into southwestern Ukraine for her unannounced visit to a public school in Uzhhorod that was converted into a temporary shelter, housing 163 Ukrainians, including 47 children.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also traveled to the capital city of Kyiv in April, and a delegation of House Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a secret trip to the capital earlier this month and met with Zelenskyy.