Injured pregnant woman photographed after Ukraine hospital shelling gives birth to daughter
A woman who was injured during Russian shelling of a maternity hospital in Ukraine on Wednesday has given birth to a daughter, the Associated Press reports. Images from the AP show Mariana Vishegirskaya lying in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter, Veronika.
An earlier photograph showed Vishegirskaya on Wednesday after she survived the Russian airstrike, which took place in the port city of Mariupol. The strike on the hospital, which Russian claimed was a legitimate target, killed at least three people, including a child, officials said.
Another photo taken by the AP's Evgeniy Maloletka shows Vishegirskaya resting in a hospital bed while her husband Yuri holds their newborn daughter.
Officials say at least 1,200 civilians have been killed in Mariupol since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
