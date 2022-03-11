Injured pregnant woman photographed after Ukraine hospital shelling gives birth to daughter

A woman who was injured during Russian shelling of a maternity hospital in Ukraine on Wednesday has given birth to a daughter, the Associated Press reports. Images from the AP show Mariana Vishegirskaya lying in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter, Veronika.

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

An earlier photograph showed Vishegirskaya on Wednesday after she survived the Russian airstrike, which took place in the port city of Mariupol. The strike on the hospital, which Russian claimed was a legitimate target, killed at least three people, including a child, officials said.

Mariana Vishegirskaya walks downstairs in of a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine on Wednesday March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Another photo taken by the AP's Evgeniy Maloletka shows Vishegirskaya resting in a hospital bed while her husband Yuri holds their newborn daughter.

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, held by her husband Yuri, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Officials say at least 1,200 civilians have been killed in Mariupol since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.