Several blasts rock Ukraine's capital, Kyiv

At least three loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv early on Monday, according to Agence France-Presse journalists in the city, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a key Crimea bridge.

The spokesperson for Emergency Service in Kyiv, Svitlana Vodolaga, told The Associated Press the explosions caused deaths and injuries. Rescuers were working in different locations, she said.

The blasts took place around 815 a.m. local time. Air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour earlier.

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 10, 2022. Several explosions rocked the city early in the morning following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Adam Schreck / AP



"Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district -- in the center of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Videos posted on social media showed black smoke rising above several areas in the city.

An AFP reporter saw numerous ambulances that appeared to be heading to the scene of the blasts.

The explosions took place a day after Putin blamed Ukrainian secret services for a deadly blast on the bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia.

The last strikes on Kyiv took place on June 26.