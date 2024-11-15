U.K. scrambles jets to shadow Russian spy plane near British airspace

Russian, Chinese bombers intercepted by U.S. military near Alaska

British jets were scrambled to monitor a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying close to U.K. airspace, the defense minister in London said on Friday, just days after NATO jets were mobilized when Russian aircraft were spotted over the Baltic Sea and off the coast of Norway.

Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland followed the Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday, the ministry said.

"At no time was it able to enter UK sovereign airspace," it added.

The Bear-F, also known as the Tupolev Tu-142, is a maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

The Typhoons were supported by a Voyager refueling aircraft.

"Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK," said armed forces minister Luke Pollard.

"The Royal Navy and RAF (Royal Air Force) have once again shown they stand ready to defend our country at a moment's notice and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of those involved in these latest operations," he added.

The Royal Navy also shadowed Russian military vessels passing through the English Channel this week, said the defense ministry.

It added that it was the second time in three months that Russian ships and aircraft had been detected within a week of each other.

Two Typhoons and a Tornado jet fly past RAF Lossiemouth on November 20, 2014 in Lossiemouth, Scotland. WPA Pool, Getty Images

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the recent months against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Italy and Norway scrambled jets after Russian aircraft were spotted over the Baltic Sea and along the Norwegian coast.

The Italian Air Force intercepted a Russian Coot-A jet over the Baltic Sea, NATO Allied Air Command said in a post on social media. Norwegian Air Force F-35s identified multiple Russian aircraft flying in international airspace off the country's coast, NATO said.

In September, Japan said its warplanes used flares to warn a Russian reconnaissance aircraft to leave northern Japanese airspace.

In July, the United States intercepted Russian and Chinese aircraft in international airspace off the coast of Alaska. In February 2024, the U.S. detected four Russian warplanes flying in the same area. More Russian aircraft were spotted in May and February 2023.