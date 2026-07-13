British counterterrorism police take over investigation into "horrific murder" of veteran politician

British counterterrorism police have taken over the investigation into the death of former politician Ann Widdecombe, according to the U.K. home secretary, after "new information" came to light.

"This morning I have spoken to the head of [Counter Terrorism Policing]," Shabana Mahmood wrote on X. "Following new information and evidence, they are now leading on the investigation into the horrific murder of Ann Widdecombe."

"The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack," she said, adding that she would be giving further information to parliament later on Monday.

A murder investigation was launched Friday after Widdecombe was found dead at her home on Thursday in Haytor, on the edge of Dartmoor National Park in southwest England, according to police.

The 78-year-old former Conservative member of parliament had "sustained serious injuries," police said.

On Saturday, British police arrested a 28-year-old man in South Yorkshire in northern England, more than 200 miles from where Widdecombe was found dead.

The suspect was originally arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been rearrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.

Widdecombe served as a lawmaker from 1987 to 2010. She was known for socially conservative views opposing abortion and any expansion of LGBTQ+ rights.

She found fame after leaving Parliament as a contestant on the "Strictly Come Dancing" and "Celebrity Big Brother" reality television shows.

Widdecombe later joined the Brexit Party and became a spokeswoman for the anti-immigration Reform UK party.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called her a "heroic Brexiteer and a great speaker who could move Tory audiences to such ecstasy that she was a very hard act to follow."