Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson quits politics after being sanctioned for misleading Parliament

/ AP

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he's quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.

Johnson quit after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

Police eventually issued 126 fines over the late-night soirees, boozy parties and "wine time Fridays," including one to Johnson, and the scandal helped hasten the end of his premiership.

In a statement, he accused opponents of trying to drive him out.

Johnson, whose career has been a roller coaster of scandals and comebacks, led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 but was forced out by his own party less than three years later. Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but remained a lawmaker.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 3:36 PM

