Masked U.K. anti-migrant protesters condemned for "thuggish and intimidating" behavior

London — Hundreds of masked anti-migrant protesters brought traffic around one of the world's busiest maritime passenger ports, the Port of Dover in England, to a standstill over the weekend.

In the latest in a series of increasingly confrontational demonstrations across Britain, demonstrators, many wearing balaclavas, dressed in all black and carrying English and British flags, blocked roads on Saturday leading to the Dover ferry port, chanting "stop the boats" and "Christ is king."

Traffic was halted, causing a highway backup that stretched 4 miles and disrupting ferry passengers and freight.

Protesters are seen at Dover Priory train station after black-clad and masked anti-migrant demonstrators blocked roads in Dover during a protest, Sept. 5, 2026. Oscar Rihll/PA Images/Getty

The Kent Police force described the gathering as a "spontaneous protest" and made no arrests. But local Labour Party lawmaker Mike Tapp challenged that characterization, arguing the action appeared to have been clearly coordinated.

"Policing depends on preparation. This was clearly organized, yet Kent Police appear to have had little advance warning," Tapp wrote in The Mirror newspaper. "I will be asking why, whether intelligence was missed, and whether additional officers - including mutual aid from forces such as the Met [London Metropolitan Police] - can be mobilized quickly enough when Dover is targeted again."

Patriot Platform, a recently formed far-right network and protest group, claimed responsibility for the protest. It's led by Daniel Thomas, better known online as Danny Tommo, an anti-immigrant social media influencer and close associate of Britain's Elon Musk-endorsed, far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Thomas took to X to celebrate Saturday's action in Dover: "You stuck to the plan and maintained complete discipline," he said, adding: "A message was sent! Now imagine how powerful the next message will be."

Thomas, who was previously jailed for involvement in an attempted kidnapping, also claimed lawyers had been available by phone to speak with senior police officers during the demonstration, and that activists were supplied with legal documentation of their rights. Kent Police has not commented on Thomas' claim.

Dover has long been at the center of Britain's debate over the "small boats." Nearly 200,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel from France since 2021, and while the number of crossings is down significantly this year, it continues to be a hot topic in British politics.

The U.K. government, led by the center-left Labour Party, condemned the Saturday demonstration, saying in a statement that while "the right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy … we condemn the behavior in Dover and the travel disruption it has caused."

Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing populist Reform UK party and a one-time ally of President Trump, also condemned the protests, calling them "disgusting" on the GB News network.

"Nobody in any political protest, on the left or right, should appear in balaclavas," he said.

A second confrontation within 24 hours

Sunday brought a second anti-migrant confrontation, as hundreds of protesters descended on Portsmouth, a city that's home to a major naval base on England's south coast, after a boat carrying around 140 migrants was intercepted off Britain's shore.

U.K. Coastguard aircraft, a helicopter and lifeboats were involved in the operation to bring the people from the inflatable "mega-dinghy" to shore in Portsmouth.

Thomas livestreamed from the city, urging supporters to travel to Portsmouth. Videos posted online show protesters confronting police as authorities attempted to bring the migrants onto land and then transport them by bus to an initial processing facility.

Some protesters attempted to obstruct the buses, while police officers formed lines to keep them away from the arrivals.

Emma Reynolds, a lawmaker and current member of the cabinet, condemned the protests as "thuggish and intimidating behavior" in an interview with CBS News' partner network BBC News.

Migration as a political flashpoint

Anti-migrant demonstrations have become increasingly common across Britain over the last two years.

Hotels accommodating asylum seekers became regular protest sites last year, while disorder and violence linked to anti-migrant demonstrations has erupted in several cities, including Glasgow in Scotland and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Tommy Robinson has drawn large crowds to demonstrations in central London. At one 2025 rally, Elon Musk addressed Robinson's supporters remotely, telling them: "Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you, you either fight back or you die."

Robinson has continued staging demonstrations in 2026, although some have drawn smaller crowds.

During 14 previous years of Conservative Party rule, and since the Labour Party came back to power two years ago, successive British governments had pledged and largely failed to stem the flow of undocumented migrants arriving by small boats from France.

More than 40,000 people made the journey in 2025, according to government data. Around 17,000 migrants had crossed between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1 of this year, which the government likes to note is approximately 43% fewer than during the same period last year.

The events in Dover and Portsmouth over the weekend appear to show that falling arrival numbers alone won't shield the government from anger over migration, especially as it is encouraged by high-profile activists determined to keep the topic front and center.