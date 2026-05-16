Thousands hit London streets for "Unite the Kingdom" march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson

Tens of thousands of demonstrators descended on central London on Saturday for a rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, with supporters framing the event as a protest against the erosion of British identity.

Police estimated that around 60,000 people attended the "Unite the Kingdom" march, making it one of the largest right-wing mobilizations seen in Britain in recent years, though smaller than a similar Robinson-led rally last September.

Crowds carrying St. George's Cross and Union flags marched through central London chanting "we want Starmer out" and "Christ is King." Some wore red "Make England Great Again" hats, echoing President Trump's Make America Great Again movement.

People cited a range of reasons for attending, but many described feeling ignored by the government and alarmed by the direction of the country.

Christian imagery was highly visible throughout the demonstration. Protesters carried large wooden crosses, waved crucifixes and some dressed as Knights Templar. Chris Wickland, who described himself as a priest from the Confessing Anglican Church, told CBS News he was there "to represent Christianity," adding that "something is disappearing from our culture and from our nation … and that was Christianity."

People take part in the "Unite the Kingdom" rally on May 16, 2026 in London, England. Carl Court / Getty Images

Another man, draped in an Israeli flag, said he wanted to "bring back Judeo-Christian values to this nation." He said he was not Jewish or Israeli, but described himself as a British Protestant who believed Israel had "always been an ally to the United Kingdom."

Others framed their attendance around frustration with the state of public services and national decline. One veteran told CBS News he had "fought for this country" but now felt "the way things are going" made it feel like "a waste of time." A woman in a wheelchair pointed to the National Health Service, saying waiting times were "getting silly."

There was also a visible Iranian opposition presence, with some demonstrators waving pre-revolutionary Iranian flags. One Iranian man told CBS News he was there to "stand against all people who want to tear down the country."

Speaking from a stage in Parliament Square, Robinson urged supporters to become politically active ahead of the next general election.

"If we don't send a message in our next election, if you don't register to vote, if you don't get involved, if you don't become activists, we are going to lose our country forever," he told the crowd.

Robinson also praised billionaire Elon Musk for his public support.

"None of this would have happened if it wasn't for one man. Thank you Elon, on behalf of Great Britain," Robinson said, prompting thousands in the crowd to chant "Elon."

At a previous Robinson-led rally in September, Musk appeared by video and urged supporters to "fight back or you die," while calling for political change in Britain.

People sit on the Churchill statue with flares as they take part in the "Unite the Kingdom" rally on May 16, 2026 in London, England. Carl Court / Getty Images

Although Robinson stopped short of formally endorsing a political party, he encouraged supporters to engage with movements across the British right, including Reform UK and other nationalist groups.

The demonstration took place on the same day as a large pro-Palestinian Nakba Day march elsewhere in central London, prompting one of the Metropolitan Police's largest public order operations in recent years amid fears of clashes between rival groups.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused organisers of the Unite the Kingdom rally of "peddling hatred and division," calling it "a reminder of what we're up against." He described some participants as "convicted thugs and racists" while prosecutors warned that antisemitic or racially inflammatory chanting would be pursued.

The Metropolitan Police deployed around 4,000 officers across the capital, alongside mounted police, drones, helicopters and live facial-recognition technology at major transport hubs. Police said officers were working to keep the rival demonstrations separated following heightened tensions after recent antisemitic incidents in London.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said 31 people had been arrested across both demonstrations "for a variety of offences," though the force said the events had so far proceeded "largely without significant incident." Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman said the policing operation was expected to cost approximately £4.5 million, or nearly $6 million.

At the pro-Palestinian march, one demonstrator told CBS News he found the Unite the Kingdom rally "worrying" and "frightening."

"I think there's a propensity for violence amongst people who talk about the need for mass deportations and enemies within," he said. "A lot of the people at that rally want what's best for their families, they're frightened and frustrated and I understand that. But ultimately a lot of them want violence, and that's frightening."

Robinson's profile has also extended beyond Britain. Earlier this year, he visited the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., where he was hosted by senior U.S. official Joe Rittenhouse, who later wrote on X that he was "honored" to welcome the "free speech warrior" to the department.