Uber will lay off 3,700 workers as coronavirus takes toll

Uber is laying off 3,700 employees in its customer service and recruiting departments as the number of ride-sharing passengers plummets during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has also has also instituted a hiring freeze, Uber said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will forgo his salary for the rest of the year.

Uber expects to spend roughly $20 million in benefits owed to the laid-off employees.

This is a developing story.