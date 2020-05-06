Live

Watch CBSN Live

Uber will lay off 3,700 workers as coronavirus takes toll

By Khristopher J. Brooks

/ MoneyWatch

Uber is laying off 3,700 employees in its customer service and recruiting departments as the number of ride-sharing passengers plummets during the coronavirus pandemic

The company has also has also instituted a hiring freeze, Uber said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will forgo his salary for the rest of the year. 

Uber expects to spend roughly $20 million in benefits owed to the laid-off employees. 

This is a developing story.

First published on May 6, 2020 / 10:38 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue