With cloth, thread and needle, Americans are answering the call for face masks Americans nationwide have mobilized after health experts called for the widespread use of face masks. A study on their effectiveness found that the widespread use of masks could lower the projected coronavirus death rate by up to 46% over two months in New York alone. Vladimir Duthiers looks at the range of people, from an elderly man in Wisconsin to a T-shirt company in California, who have answered the call by churning out fabric masks.