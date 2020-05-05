Live

Watch CBSN Live

With cloth, thread and needle, Americans are answering the call for face masks

Americans nationwide have mobilized after health experts called for the widespread use of face masks. A study on their effectiveness found that the widespread use of masks could lower the projected coronavirus death rate by up to 46% over two months in New York alone. Vladimir Duthiers looks at the range of people, from an elderly man in Wisconsin to a T-shirt company in California, who have answered the call by churning out fabric masks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue