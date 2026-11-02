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U.S. strikes Iranian targets

By
Eleanor Watson
CBS News Reporter
Eleanor Watson is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer covering the Pentagon.
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Eleanor Watson,
James LaPorta
James LaPorta
National Security Coordinating Producer
James LaPorta is a coordinating producer for the CBS News national security team. He's a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Afghanistan war.
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James LaPorta,
Charlie D'Agata
Charlie D'Agata
Senior national security correspondent
Charlie D'Agata is CBS News' senior national security correspondent. He was previously a senior foreign correspondent and has spent more than two decades covering international news for CBS.
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Charlie D'Agata

/ CBS News

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The U.S. military has launched limited defensive strikes at Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, three U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News.

A senior U.S. official said the strikes targeted Iran's Qeshm Island after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired at an American aircraft.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the strikes on Monday.

The strikes came on the eve of Election Day, as President Trump floats restarting hostilities with Iran after the midterms and as the U.S. and Qatari mediators broker talks on a U.S.-Iran deal.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

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