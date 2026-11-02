U.S. strikes Iranian targets

The U.S. military has launched limited defensive strikes at Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, three U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News.

A senior U.S. official said the strikes targeted Iran's Qeshm Island after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired at an American aircraft.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the strikes on Monday.

The strikes came on the eve of Election Day, as President Trump floats restarting hostilities with Iran after the midterms and as the U.S. and Qatari mediators broker talks on a U.S.-Iran deal.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.