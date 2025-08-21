U.S. Navy sailor convicted of selling secrets to China

A U.S. Navy sailor was convicted Wednesday of charges that he sold military secrets, including details about military warships, to a Chinese intelligence officer while on active duty in exchange for payment.

Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, who was an active-duty sailor stationed at Naval Base San Diego, was found guilty by a jury in federal court in San Diego of six counts. The charges on which he was convicted include conspiracy to commit espionage, espionage, and unlawful export of technical data about U.S. defense vehicles in exchange for $12,000.

Wei was a machinist's mate in the U.S.S. Essex, an amphibious assault ship, and held a security clearance that gave him access to sensitive national security defense information about the ship's operations and capabilities.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Wei was approached in February 2022 over social media by someone who claimed to be a naval enthusiast, but in reality was a Chinese intelligence officer. Between the time of their first encounter and Wei's arrest in August 2023, Wei sent photographs, videos and information about the ship's weapons to his handler, in addition to information about ship movement and the potential vulnerabilities of the vessels. Wei also sent information about other Navy ships that he had taken from restricted computer systems. He was paid $12,000 over that period by the Chinese agent.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that Wei and the Chinese agent tried to cover up their communications. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Southern California, Wei used encrypted apps and created multiple online accounts to receive payments from his Chinese handler, whom he referred to as "Big Brother Andy." Prosecutors said Wei used digital "dead drops" and a computer and phone that were provided by the agent.

When Wei began providing the handler with information, he told another U.S. Navy sailor that he had been asked to spy for the Chinese government, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

After he was arrested, Wei was asked by FBI investigators to describe his actions involving the Chinese intelligence agent.

"Espionage," he responded, according to prosecutors. They said Wei, during that interview also told investigators, "I'm screwed."

"The defendant, who took an oath to protect our Nation and was entrusted with a security clearance as a petty officer in the United States Navy, sold out his country for $12,000," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said in a statement. "He violated his oath, betrayed his uniform and fellow sailors, and turned his back on his adopted nation for money. This verdict serves as a warning to those who do not take seriously the solemn obligations of their positions of trust or their duty to this Nation. Do not be tempted by easy money because you will be prosecuted and sent to prison."

Wei is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1. The maximum penalty for the charges is life in prison.

Wei's lawyer, Sean Jones, said in a statement to CBS News,"It was never disputed that Jinchao made numerous errors in judgment. He was young and naive and regrettably agreed to share some very low level information in exchange for easy money."

He said Wei "loves America" and "has no allegiance to China," and believed he was selling the information to someone for "the apparent personal or professional benefit of the recipient," and not for the benefit of China. Jones said the information Wei sold consisted of "outdated maintenance manuals to a broken and obsolete steam powered ship." Jones added that he believes Wei's actions had "absolutely no effect on national security" and expressed hope that "given the substantial mitigating factors he will receive a fair sentence."

The Chinese official's successful spying efforts are viewed as part of a developing area in Chinese covert activities that counterintelligence officials are calling "virtual espionage." The practice — in which Chinese intelligence officers target members of the military and others of high interest on social media, draw them into correspondence, and extract sensitive information from them — is seen as a rising threat, officials told CBS News.

In March, two active-duty U.S. soldiers and one former soldier were arrested after being accused of selling state secrets to foreign countries, including China, the Justice Department announced.

In a separate case from 2024, another U.S. Navy petty officer pleaded guilty to handing over sensitive information about the U.S. military after he was contacted in a stock trading chat group on the Chinese-owned social media network WeChat.