Tyrese Gibson holds mother's hand for last time in emotional video: "I'm going to hold your hand for the rest of my life"

"Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson posted an emotional video on Tuesday of some of his final moments with his mother before she died after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Priscilla Murray had been hospitalized since the beginning of February, according to multiple posts from her son.

"In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I've ever gotten... I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray," Gibson wrote on Instagram on February 5. "My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own."

Gibson said at the time that she had been experiencing the medical issues all week. After days of posts asking for prayers and providing updates, he posted a final message on Tuesday, showing him holding his mother's hand for the last time.

"Rest in peace, Mom," Gibson says through tears in the video as he strokes his mother's hand. "...I'm going to hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go, I'm going to hold your hand. The way you held my hand when I was a kid. Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you're going to hold my hand mom, OK?"

On her last day, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G went live on Instagram with Gibson to perform for Murray as she continued to be in a coma. Gibson put his phone to her ear as the musician played the song "Forever in Love," and showed red rose petals that had been scattered on top of his mother as she laid in the hospital bed.

"I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother," Gibson captioned the performance, which he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. "You sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody."

"That was Kenny G playing for you, mom," Gibson said to his mother in the video. "...Even in a coma, mom, you're still a blessing to everyone in the world."

Murray's death comes four months after the death of Gibson's oldest sister, Salendra.