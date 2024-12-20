Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington on bringing the untold story of "Six Triple Eight" to the big screen

Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington bring untold WWII story to life with "Six Triple Eight"

Hollywood powerhouses Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington have joined forces to tell the remarkable story of the 6888th Postal Battalion, which was the only women's Army Corps unit of color to be stationed in Europe during World War II. Perry — who wrote, directed and produced the film — describes "Six Triple Eight" as an important chapter in U.S. history.

The film centers on the women of the 6888th who were sent to Europe with the daunting task of delivering a backlog of nearly 17 million pieces of mail to U.S. soldiers and their families. The women not only completed the mission, but did so in just 90 days, defying expectations. Kerry Washington stars as Major Charity Adams, the real-life commanding officer of the unit and the highest-ranking Black female officer during the war.

At Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall near Washington, D.C., Perry and Washington discussed the significance of sharing this story.

Washington's portrayal of Adams was a key part of the project. Perry explained his choice of Washington for the role, saying, "I thought, 'Let's show the world that there's something so different here from you. I know they know Olivia Pope. But when we're done, they're going to see no one but Charity Adams.'"

The film also brought intense moments of historical reflection. Perry recounted a personal encounter with Lena King, one of the last surviving members of the 6888th, who was 99 years old at the time and home on hospice.

"I actually wanted all of the surviving members to see it," he said. "Lena was the only one who got a chance to. I rushed a cut together and bought it to her."

King's reaction to the film was unforgettable for Perry.

"We watched it and she was in tears. And at the end of it, she's saluting and she's crying. And she says, 'Tyler, thank you for letting the world know that black women contributed into war effort,'" Perry recalled.

Both Perry and Washington recognized the story's importance, emphasizing that the women of the 6888th had been overlooked historically.

"There were 855 Black women and women of color who served in World War II, and no one knew it," Perry said. Washington added, "And went overseas to represent this country."

The film also explores the strength of these women who faced immense odds.

"It really is about exceeding expectations and being able to achieve against all odds and being able to stand up to people who don't believe in you to say, 'I believe in me. And I believe in we,'" Washington said.

You can stream "Six Triple Eight" on Netflix.