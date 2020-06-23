Twitter makes Election Day a paid company holiday

Twitter said Tuesday it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward, while employees around the world will get paid time off to vote in national elections.

The San Francisco company said that if employees don't have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, it it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so.

Earlier this month, Twitter also said it would make June 19, or Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., a paid holiday. However, employees responsible for election-related work, including the security of its service, will continue to work on these days, the company stressed.

Twitter flags Trump's tweet for violating policy against violence

Twitter has been more assertive of late in trying to establish clear boundaries for posts on its site, including regarding the upcoming presidential election. In May, it applied a fact-check label for the first time to a tweet by President Donald Trump that claimed, without evidence, that mail-in ballots would be substantially fraudulent.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

On Tuesday, Twitter applied a warning label to a Trump tweet that threatened "serious force" against protesters if they tried to to establish an "autonomous zone" in Washington, D.C. Twitter said Mr. Trump's tweet violated its rules about "abusive behavior," while adding that it "has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible."