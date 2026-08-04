Idaho In-N-Out shooting victims identified, remembered by loved ones: "Adventurous, outgoing, smart and driven"

The names of three people killed by a gunman who opened fire Saturday at an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, were released by authorities Tuesday.

Twin Falls police officially identified the victims as 23-year-old Ashley Garibay, of Stockton, California, 66-year-old Dale Schultz of Salt Lake City, Utah, and 59-year-old Christopher Claunch, of Hagerman, Idaho.

Seven others were wounded in the attack.

The gunman, previously identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams, died from a self-inflicted gunshot following the shooting, police have said. Investigators still do not have a motive.

Garibay, an In-N-Out employee, was on a team tapped to train new employees, away from where she lived in Stockton. Her family said she loved her work and called her an "amazing, beautiful soul who loved living life."

"She was adventurous, outgoing, smart and driven, never letting obstacles get in her way," her family said in a statement Tuesday. "She lit up a room with her bright smile and a laugh that was contagious."

Ashley Garibay, of Stockton, California, was killed when a gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2026. Garibay family

The In-N-Out location opened in late July as part of the California chain's Idaho expansion. Garibay got her first job at one of the restaurants, and she dreamed of one day managing one of the stores, her family said. She worked in Stockton and joined the traveling team in 2023, said family spokesperson Kristin Cole.

In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder said in an earlier statement on Garibay's death that "we lost one of our beautiful Associates."

"My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed," Snyder wrote.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in and around the Idaho restaurant as shots were fired. One customer told The Associated Press she and her daughters were waiting inside when she heard shots from the kitchen and an employee told her to get down. Another woman and her mother were waiting in the drive-thru line when they saw people running across the road and workers bolting out of the restaurant as a man directing traffic told them there was a shooter.

A man who was at a stoplight near the restaurant described seeing a person with an AR-style rifle emerge from the drive-thru and a man with a pistol start firing toward the suspect.

During the attack, an off-duty state trooper and a civilian fired on Williams, diverting him from the restaurant, police have said.

"We believe their actions drove the suspect from the scene, preventing further casualties," Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters Sunday.

One of Claunch's friends, Garren Taylor, said Claunch completed a rehab program for alcohol abuse at Renaissance Ranch Recovery Center in Rupert, Idaho, a couple of years ago and was immediately hired there. Taylor said Claunch, known to those close to him as "Toph," dedicated his life to helping others get sober.

"He helped hundreds of people," Taylor said Monday. "He was just a gift to anyone he came in contact with. It wasn't about the paycheck. His attitude was: 'I get to help someone today.'"

CBS News previously learned that one of those shot and wounded was Austin James, who confronted the gunman.

James, a Sacramento native, moved to Idaho and worked for both the Twin Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police before leaving law enforcement, according to his family.

His father, Marcus James, a retired Sacramento County Sheriff's Office employee, told CBS News that his son ran toward the gunfire to confront the shooter, but intentionally chose not to draw his own firearm because he did not want responding officers to mistake him for the gunman.

Austin James' wife and a friend, both emergency room nurses, treated him at the scene before he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Marcus James disclosed.

Steven Pixley was another of the injured. He was riding his motorcycle near the In-N-Out when he heard a pop and his left hand dropped, his cousin Shane Klaas said Tuesday.

A bullet went into his arm above his elbow and exited right below it, Klaas said. Klaas said the shooting left Pixley without use of three of his fingers, and doctors are waiting for the swelling to go down so they can do surgery.

"His attitude is wonderful, which is a big part of getting through this," Klaas said. "He's laughing, he's joking."

Klaas said Pixley recently moved to Twin Falls, found a job and was trying to get his life together.

"He had everything in front of him," Klaas said. "And then this just, I mean, this is just senseless."

A candlelight vigil was planned Tuesday night at Twin Falls City Park, and police have opened a center where those who were affected by the shooting could get support and request or collect personal items left at the scene. Flags in the city will be at half-staff until next week.